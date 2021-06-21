iHeartRadio

FATHER

Owen ‘O’Sound’ Lee is a musician, songwriter, vocal arranger, and producer from Toronto, Ontario [ now based right here in Hali

In 2014, Owen extended his musical reach to the east coast of Canada when he relocated to Halifax, Nova Scotia. He has collaborated with numerous east coast artists such as Cyndi Cain, Reeny Smith, Jody Upshaw, JRDN, Quake Matthews, and Classified. 

Owen is the recipient of numerous awards and nominations. Most recently, he was nominated for the 2021 African Canadian Artist of the Year, and Hip Hop Recording of the Year for the East Coast Music Association. He also won Single of The Year for the 2021 African Nova Scotian Music Association for his single 'LISTEN.'

Find more on O'Sound, below: 

https://withkoji.com/@osoundmusicpcgmail.com

https://www.instagram.com/callmeosound/

 