Owen ‘O’Sound’ Lee is an artist, musician, songwriter, vocal arranger, and producer from Toronto, Ontario. In 2014, Owen extended his musical reach to the east coast of Canada when he relocated to Halifax, Nova Scotia. He is currently the Minister of Music at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Upper Hammonds Plains, the Program Coordinator of the African Nova Scotian Music Association, the former Musical Director of the Nova Scotia Mass Choir (2014-2019), and served as the Musical Director for CBC’s East Coast Music Hour ‘The Story and the Song’ Series.

O’Sound is also the touring keyboardist for Classified, and has toured extensively with the Platinum selling artist/producer around Canada.. In September 2022, O’Sound released his latest project entitled ‘235 EP.’ In the same month, he was honored with the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for exceptional service in Arts, Community Service and Volunteerism in Nova Scotia, presented to him by Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc. Owen is the recipient of numerous awards and nominations. He was nominated for the 2023 African Canadian Artist of the Year, Hip Hop Recording of the Year, and Solo Recording of The Year by the East Coast Music Association.

