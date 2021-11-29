Paollo13 is a Halifax based writer, rapper and record producer. Paollo gained recognition locally after winning Hopscotch Festival's “Each one, Teach one” competition in 2018. Since then Paollo has been a force in the Halifax urban music scene. Between his work with “The Get Down”, “HUGTAPES”, and the release of his debut album “Stunted Growth” Paollo is pushing hard - and has no intention of slowing down.

Keep a listen for a tease of his new track 'Growing Pains' Ft. Marv Won produced by Glenzell.

Follow along, here:

https://www.instagram.com/paollo13/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2Nk8BQv4TayinIq1VcD3Ma?si=DXSm8WvORumVabYt9O3Hmw

https://www.instagram.com/h.ugtapes/