iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

Pillow Fite

PILLOW FITE

Pillow Fite is a queer folk-pop duo from Halifax, NovaScotia. Art Ross (they/them) and Aaron Green (he/him) come from disparate backgrounds and musical forms, meeting in the middle to comprise a band that’s tender and fierce, exuberant and gentle. Green—a veteran of the Halifax rock scene, the guitar anchor of Floodland and Hello Delaware—and Ross—a trans songwriter with an acoustic guitar—started writing songs together over text, by accident.

Pillow Fite emerged publicly at the start of 2021 with its non-binary gender-subverting aesthetics already in place and a languid lead single in “Playing the Fool.” Halifax, a town built on and stuck in rock music made by men, responded with supportive fervour, selling out back-to-back shows that saw the duo expand its sound with help from the scene’s most in-demand players.

Right now we are featuring the new release, 'Alkali'.

Follow along: 

http://www.instagram.com/pillow.fite

http://www.facebook.com/pillowfitemusic

 