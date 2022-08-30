From the website:

Uplifting, Funky, High-Energy & Good Vibes are just a few words that describe Canadian electronic Producer/DJ duo, PINEO & LOEB! Together they blur genre boundaries uniting electronic, hip-hop, rock fans and more.

Unbeknownst to them, they were an accident waiting to happen! Many years ago, they were booked for the same show and through some confusion, both were left to play but with only 1 time slot available. Instead of doing what normal people would’ve done…Rock, Paper, Scissors for the spot…they decided to do a B2B set and haven’t looked back since!

With chart topping remixes, collaborations and support from BBC Radio 1 (UK), Virgin (Canada) and George FM (New Zealand), PINEO & LOEB hit a balance of pure party fun and artistic ambition. Most recently, they have become in-demand for providing official remixes to major label and independent artists. Grouplove, Olivia O’Brien, Fionn, Jonasu and Rêve are the latest to receive the PINEO & LOEB flare with more on the way.

Having toured extensively across North America, they have shared the stage with artists such as Zeds Dead, Grandtheft, Keys N’ Krates, The Funk Hunters, Skratch Bastid, Stylust, Z-Trip & Marten Horger. They’ve also racked up notable festival performances such as Bamboo Bass (Costa Rica), Valhalla Sound Circus, Future Forest, Conexion Beach Festival (Mexico), Wicked Woods, and Electric Sky to name a few. With new original music and remixes on the way, get ready to go on a journey through time and space to experience the soul of the 20th century with the sheen of the 21st!

Find more here, https://www.pineoandloeb.com/