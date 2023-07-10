From Pineo & Loeb's 2023 EPK:

Uplifting, Funky, High-Energy & Good Vibes are just a few words that describe

Canadian electronic Producer/DJ duo, PINEO & LOEB! Together they blur genre

boundaries uniting electronic, dance, hip-hop & rock fans alike.



With multiple international tours, collaborations with Grammy Nominees and

support from BBC Radio 1 (UK), Virgin (CAN) & George FM (NZ), PINEO & LOEB

hit a balance of pure party fun and artistic ambition. Steadily making a name for

themselves in the electronic music scene, their music can also be heard on

multiple major networks such as Netflix, HBO, Fox and TNT.



They have become in-demand for providing official remixes to major labels and

independent artists alike. Sabrina Carpenter (Island), Grouplove (Atlantic), Olivia

O'Brien (Island) and Canadian pop star, Rêve (Universal) are amongst some of the

latest artists to receive the PINEO & LOEB flare. Their recent remix for Sabrina

Carpenter has been playing on steady rotation on Sirius XM.



Having toured extensively across North America and abroad, they have racked up

some notable festival performances including Shambhala Music Festival, Bamboo

Bass (Costa Rica), Wicked Woods, Future Forest, Conexion Beach Festival

(Mexico).

https://www.pineoandloeb.com/