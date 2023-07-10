Pineo & Loeb
From Pineo & Loeb's 2023 EPK:
Uplifting, Funky, High-Energy & Good Vibes are just a few words that describe
Canadian electronic Producer/DJ duo, PINEO & LOEB! Together they blur genre
boundaries uniting electronic, dance, hip-hop & rock fans alike.
With multiple international tours, collaborations with Grammy Nominees and
support from BBC Radio 1 (UK), Virgin (CAN) & George FM (NZ), PINEO & LOEB
hit a balance of pure party fun and artistic ambition. Steadily making a name for
themselves in the electronic music scene, their music can also be heard on
multiple major networks such as Netflix, HBO, Fox and TNT.
They have become in-demand for providing official remixes to major labels and
independent artists alike. Sabrina Carpenter (Island), Grouplove (Atlantic), Olivia
O'Brien (Island) and Canadian pop star, Rêve (Universal) are amongst some of the
latest artists to receive the PINEO & LOEB flare. Their recent remix for Sabrina
Carpenter has been playing on steady rotation on Sirius XM.
Having toured extensively across North America and abroad, they have racked up
some notable festival performances including Shambhala Music Festival, Bamboo
Bass (Costa Rica), Wicked Woods, Future Forest, Conexion Beach Festival
(Mexico).