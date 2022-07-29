POOLSIDE FASHION, an Emo Pop/Hip-Hop duo from Halifax. Fronted by Owen Williams (Kids Losing Sleep) and Yung Dead One (solo), POOLSIDE FASHION offers a face for the misunderstood kids. Drawing inspiration from modern Pop Rock acts like The 1975 and Bring Me The Horizon as well rappers such as LiL PEEP, Juice WRLD and blackbear. POOLSIDE has a sound that sparks feelings of nostalgia, with songs you would hear in a coming-of-age indie drama. Lyrics about heartbreak, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts over Pop oriented soundscapes- POOLSIDE is here for the kids who feels like no one is there.

http://https://linktr.ee/poolsidefashion

https://www.tiktok.com/@poolsidefashion?lang=en

https://www.instagram.com/poolxidefashion/