Quake Matthews

wohQuake

Quake Matthews is an award winning Lebonese hip-hop

artist from Fairview, Nova Scotia who first made a name for himself

in the underground battle rap scene in his early teens.

Harnessing the raw energy and competitive spirit found

in that arena, he was able to transcend into the

multi-layered artist he is today.

His latest studio album, The Myth X, is Quake's self proclaimed, best to date

See for yourself, check him out below: 

https://youtu.be/qg-4gBf8Yqo

https://www.instagram.com/quakematthews/

https://www.tiktok.com/@quakematthews?lang=en

https://www.quakematthews.com/

 

 