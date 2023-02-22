bio:

Britt McQuinn [qwinn] is an award-winning Canadian East Coast singer/songwriter. Her early musical influences of film and video game soundtracks have shaped the synth-pop sound that audiences know today.

Britt identifies as queer and a mental health advocate. She captivates crowds with a magnetic, warm and engaging stage presence.

She's opened for k.d. lang during her 25th Anniversary Ingenue Tour. Milk & Bone, Neon Dreams, and Ria Mae between her solo act and her dark pop duo, bleum. She performed for the recent World Junior Hockey Champinships.

Britt participates in songwriting camps and thrives in the co-writing environment. Notable past camps include: Music PEI Canadian Song Challenge and CREATE Nordic Bridges Song Camp in Toronto.

qwinn's song 'Welcome To My Life' landed a sync placement on Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. She has songs on several Spotify editorial playlists, including it's a Bop, Fresh Fnds Pop, New Music Friday Canada, and Bangers. qwinn has label releases on Circus Records, Kiwi Bear recordings and Monstecat.

https://biglink.to/qwinnlinks