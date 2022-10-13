Raslaxx is a multi talented Artist, DJ, Model & Producer originally from Kingston, Jamaica, who is steadily growing his roots in Nova Scotia. He has made an impact in several sectors of the entertainment/media industry and is now broadening the horizon for his music to be heard. Raised in the Caribbean, the culture branded charismatic elements into his art forms, which one cannot help but have an electrifying attraction towards.

Over the years Raslaxx stayed true to improving his own take on what it means to be an entertainer, Increasing his appeal to growing audiences after feeling the need to create his own spin on music. Not only does Raslaxx have what it takes to deliver a quality musical experience, he also owns and operates his own production studio where he uses his skill sets to mentor and foster growth amongst youth who seek guidance.

We are currently featuring his his song, 'Simmer' on Virgin Radio Halifax.

Give a follow here https://linktr.ee/raslaxx