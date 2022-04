'Ray Reaves is a hip hop/R&B artist based in Halifax, NS. With roots in Atlanta and a heavy influence from Toronto, his sound has a northern chill to it with southern sauce in the mix. From soft love ballads to energetic summer bangers, Ray is a mood setter with a vibe for any occasion.'

We are currently featuring his upcoming new one, 'You Remind Me'

Give him a follow below:

https://www.instagram.com/imrayreaves/

https://twitter.com/imrayreaves

https://www.facebook.com/imrayreaves