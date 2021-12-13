iHeartRadio

Roy Angel

roy

Halifax-based songwriter and producer, Roy Angel, chills us out with an emotional but uplifting electro-pop song about mental illness, heartbreak, and addiction.

He sings about coming to terms with anxiety and depression as well as the demons we refuse to let go of, he takes us on an introspective journey through heartbreak and overcoming insecurities, and realizing that change can be as healing as it is painful.

Using a minimalistic production style paired with dissonant chords and distorted vocals he aims to express his own inner fragility.

