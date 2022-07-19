Sampson ft. Quake Matthews

After 3 years of writing professionally in Nashville, Sampson signed her first publishing deal at 17 years old. In just over half a decade, she has filled her resume with writing credits for TV & Film (Amazon Prime, Netflix, ABC, CTV, the CW, Lifetime, FOX), songs with global artists (Neon Dreams, Delaney Jane, MAKJ, Port Cities, INNA, Michael Calfan, and many more) including Olivia Lunny’s track 'I Got You' from CTV / Scott Borchetta’s TV show The Launch, which remained in the top 30 BDS Nelson chart for over 30 weeks. In total these songs have racked up over 18M streams on Spotify alone.

Sampson’s own music features her smokey pop vocals shining brightly amongst elements of jazz and R&B, all brought together by her thoughtful, compelling songwriting. Two of her songs "Shake the Fire" and "Born in the North" recently landed on soundtracks for Netflix shows Surviving Summer and Ragnarok seasons 1 and 2. Sampson's latest single "Sunshine State" with Quake Matthews (released July 7) landed a coveted spot on Spotify's New Music Friday, Canada.

