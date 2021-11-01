Shanii22's 'KEFI' EP is out now - and we're featuring the track 'NEED4SPEED'

Through the release of this EP, Shanii aims to reach the hearts of listeners from different backgrounds and nationalities who have been through similar life experiences. He truly believes himself to be the voice of an international diaspora, representing many sub-cultures across the western the world.

With internationals or third culture kids who have spent a lot of their lives moving around, it's hard to explain to people where you’re really from or where home is, Shanii represents this unique diaspora, aiming to give them a voice and place in a culture of rap.

