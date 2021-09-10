SHiFT FROM THA 902, JRDN & DJ IV

SHiFT FROM THA 902 an up and coming hip hop artist with a hard raw style driven flow. His distinctive voice and honest lyrics draw inspiration from his youth growing up in We'koqma'q First Nation , Nova Scotia a small reservation in Cape Breton Island.



Inspired by 90's hip hop and current hip hop music. It is hard to put him in a box. His style is always expanding and changing. If lucky to catch he's live show. You would know he's a young seasoned veteran Emcee that earned he's place in the Atlantic Canada Hip hop Scene and beyond.



With 3 projects in three years. May 2018 ‘SHiFT FROM THA 902 LP’ , Nov 2019 ‘This Ones For You EP’ , & Dec 2020 ‘Young Gemini EP’. In 2020 Shift was featured on the CBC’s story and a song series where he’s song ‘Hometown and Family & Friends’ we’re showcased to a live studio audience. He also got to do his first national television performance for APTN’s indigenous day live : Winter Solstice.



With his latest project he touches on the subjects of RCMP killing indigenous people on his song ‘Be Right Back Feat. Jeffrey’ and his song ‘Warrior’ that touches on generational trauma , poverty, depression, addiction, sexual abuse , & suicide - something that every indigenous person faces each day.

With this new single SHiFT is looking to take the east coast by storm with 'What An Age To Be' an anthem for good vibes & good times. Be on the lookout for the new album dropping later this year.

DJ IV has earned his place amongst Canada’s most versatile, experienced, and respected working DJs.

A staple on the East Coast of Canada, DJ IV has proven he's the go-to guy to rock a party and when artists need a solid backbone on stage or in the studio.

DJ IV has been nominated for and received numerous awards including Junos, MMVA's, and locally from The Coast and both Music Nova Scotia and the ECMA's. He has shared international stages with hip-hop royalty, including Shaquille O’Neal, Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan, Maestro Fresh Wes, RA The Rugged Man and of course has been the official Dj for Nova Scotia's own, Classified for almost 20 years. IV is always ready to deliver for whoever may require his talents.

