Sparkee
Sparkee is an award nominated music producer and guitar player from the east coast of Canada. He has a unique sound that incorporates elements of disco, funk, and rock music. Sparkee burst onto the scene in 2018 with a viral remix of Deadmau5's song Strobe. Since then he's had a string of successful releases including an official remix of Tiësto's song The Business on Atlantic Records.
