Sparkee

Jesse Allen professionally known as Sparkee is an award nominated music producer, guitarist and artist from Halifax on the east coast of Canada. Arriving on the scene in 2018, he has amassed over 10 million streams to date via original releases and remixes. In 2021, Sparkee kept himself busy throughout the pandemic, releasing one remix per week for all 52 weeks of the year. The highlight of those was his contest winning remix of Tiesto’s 'The Business' which was officially released on Musical Freedom/Atlantic Records and has amassed over 2.5 million streams in just 12 months. Over the years, Sparkee has developed a unique sound that incorporates elements of disco, funk, and rock music which can concisely be summed up as "Daft Punk meets Van Halen"!

Right now we are feauturing Sparkee's new one w Vancouver's LIINKS - 'Rock With Me' 

