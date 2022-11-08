The B. (Ebisindo Bibi Ogon) is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. She has always been musically inclined and been part of the choir in all the different stages of her life. The B. started writing songs as early as 13 years old. She moved to Canada at 16 for school. She followed and studied others in the studio for a couple years to get more familiar with the process.

In 2020, after graduating university, The B. decided that it was time to pursue her true passion and started working on her art and debut ep “Right Now”

“Right now” the Ep comprises 4 songs- Right Now, Resolving somethings, Run my miles and Ease your mind.