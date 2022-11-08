iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

The B.

THE B

The B. (Ebisindo Bibi Ogon) is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. She has always been musically inclined and been part of the choir in all the different stages of her life. The B. started writing songs as early as 13 years old. She moved to Canada at 16 for school. She followed and studied others in the studio for a couple years to get more familiar with the process.

In 2020, after graduating university, The B. decided that it was time to pursue her true passion and started working on her art and debut ep “Right Now

Right now” the Ep comprises 4 songs- Right Now, Resolving somethings, Run my miles and Ease your mind.

 