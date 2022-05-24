Waants x Yohvn Blvck

waants is a producer and artist based in Halifax, NS. His debut EP Love U Forever garnered the producer/writer multiple Music Nova Scotia Award nominations, official playlist adds on Spotify and Apple Music, and 11 weeks on the CBC Music Top 20 chart with the track "Keep Careful" feat. Sorrey.

Yohvn Blvck is an Antiguan hip hop artist based in Halifax, NS. Known for his charisma and absolutely captivating live performances, he is currently working on a follow-up to 2019's Icarus EP with waants and Jordan Metro and will be performing at numerous festivals around the Maritimes this summer, including Flourish Festival.

