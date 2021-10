"I'm a young rapper from The Bahamas trying to find myself while dealing with the trials of being a young man chasing his dreams and trying to make ends meet. Where I'm from, everyone's a young lord; people say my music is very “wavy” so they started calling me Wave Lord."

Stay tuned to hear a teaser of Wave Lord's recent release 'No Durag' for the next coupla weeks right here on Virgin Radio Halifax.

