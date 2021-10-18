Wren Kelly is a singer/songwriter from the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia. No stranger to making waves she grew up alongside the sea- spending most of her youth between the eastern shore-sides and the city of Dartmouth. Her musical style has evolved from Pop Music to an pop-R&B fusion on local made beats.

Wren writes her own music, recording in Halifax studios and releasing the music independently. Her project “3:33” was a 9 track EP released in 2019 and she’s since released a total of six singles. Wren has a deep interest and passion for psychology and human behaviour, which she relays through her emotional and R&B inspired vocal delivery. Covering a wide variety of raw topics (including mental health, substance abuse, identity and relationship issues) she intends to provide versatile music that is equally as mindful as it is entertaining.

