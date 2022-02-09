DeRico is a fearless advocate for racialized and marginalized communities in Halifax. He is also the IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity Action) Advisor for the BIPOC Tribe Network and Innovation Hub, and an Impact, Race, and Cultural (IRCA) Assessor with the African Nova Scotian Justice Institute.

He is a founding member of two non-profit organizations in Halifax, ACCE HFX, Gamechangers902. DeRico Symonds holds an undergraduate degree in Child & Youth Study (2012) and an MEd in Counselling through Acadia University (2018). DeRico also has his Canadian Counselling Certification through the Canadian Counselling & Psychotherapy Association of Canada.

“If we all do a little, nobody has to do a lot alone” – DeRico Symonds

For more information visit www.dericosymonds.ca

On all social media platforms @dericosymonds