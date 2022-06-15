iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

Hockey NS Indigenous Girls Hockey Program

Group of young, Indigenous hockey players in hockey equipment, posing on the ice at an ice rink, next to a coach and hockey player Sidney Crosby

With the support of many partners, the Hockey Nova Scotia Indigenous Girls Hockey Program launched in 2020, providing ice time and gear to Indigenous girls to learn hockey with their peers. Beyond hockey and technical skills, the program also supports Indigenous women and girls in leadership roles and their professional development. This includes on-ice leads, regional administration and junior coaches that are recruited and provided with support through their coaching and leadership pathways.

 

The program exemplifies the positive impact of physical activity and how it brings communities together, and is a Saputo Signature Grant Recipient, receiving additional funding from Saputo – a proud sponsor of ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge. To celebrate Indigenous women and girls in hockey, this funding will be used towards hosting jamborees across Atlantic Canada in partnership with the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic and Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies.

 

Website

https://hockeynovascotia.ca/

Social Media

https://www.facebook.com/hockeynovascotia/

https://www.instagram.com/hockeyns/

https://twitter.com/hockeyns

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gbE0o_HAAQ6bj2c8S6kdg

 

2