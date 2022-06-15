Hockey NS Indigenous Girls Hockey Program

With the support of many partners, the Hockey Nova Scotia Indigenous Girls Hockey Program launched in 2020, providing ice time and gear to Indigenous girls to learn hockey with their peers. Beyond hockey and technical skills, the program also supports Indigenous women and girls in leadership roles and their professional development. This includes on-ice leads, regional administration and junior coaches that are recruited and provided with support through their coaching and leadership pathways.

The program exemplifies the positive impact of physical activity and how it brings communities together, and is a Saputo Signature Grant Recipient, receiving additional funding from Saputo – a proud sponsor of ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge. To celebrate Indigenous women and girls in hockey, this funding will be used towards hosting jamborees across Atlantic Canada in partnership with the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic and Provincial/Territorial Aboriginal Sport Bodies.

