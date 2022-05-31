Voice Amplified: Kathleen McIver- École Rockingham School Equity Team
École Rockingham School Equity Team
Kathleen McIver is a grade 5/6 Culturally Responsive Teacher at Ecole Rockingham Elementary and Onyeka is her student this year. Both are passionate about equity and fighting against injustices in the world.
For more information on École Rockingham's Equity Team:
Visit: https://rkh.hrce.ca/
Contact: Kathleen McIver
- Email: KMcIver@hrce.ca
- InstagreamKathleenm40
-
