iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

Voice Amplified: Kathleen McIver- École Rockingham School Equity Team

VAHALIKATHLEENONYEKA

École Rockingham School Equity Team

Kathleen McIver is a grade 5/6 Culturally Responsive Teacher at Ecole Rockingham Elementary and Onyeka is her student this year. Both are passionate about equity and fighting against injustices in the world.

For more information on École Rockingham's Equity Team:

Visit: https://rkh.hrce.ca/

Contact: Kathleen McIver

 

2