Voice Amplified: Pride Beauty Lounge
Tori Yeomans is the owner and one of the estheticians at Pride Beauty Lounge located in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia. Tori created their business on providing a safer space focused on serving the queer community, BIPOC folks and disabled people receiving identity-affirming beauty services with a consent-based and trauma-informed approach.
