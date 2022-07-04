iHeartRadio

Voice Amplified: Pride Beauty Lounge

Tori Yeomans is the owner and one of the estheticians at Pride Beauty Lounge located in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia. Tori created their business on providing a safer space focused on serving the queer community, BIPOC folks and disabled people receiving identity-affirming beauty services with a consent-based and trauma-informed approach. 

To book an appointment or learn more about Pride Beauty Lounge visit their website  HERE 

Follow Pride Beatuy Lounge on Social Media: 

Instagram

Facebook

Tiktok

 

