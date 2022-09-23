Voices Amplified: Bria Makes Things

Bria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Additionally they are a multidisciplinary visual artist, curator, arts educator, facilitator, graphic designer, and DJ born + raised in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, currently residing and working within Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Nova Scotia.

Bria Makes Things (BMT) sells original art, 2D printed matter and merch, plus handmade jewelry. BMT also offers illustration and graphic design services for a wide range of clients’ needs. Using contemporary illustration and design that is unique, cheeky, responsive, genuinely representative of all people, educational and sometimes nostalgic, Bria Makes Things artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences. Bria Makes Things is owned and independently run by talented interdisciplinary visual artist and graphic designer Bria Miller who uses creativity to explore their lived experience and observations of relationships to the world around them.

