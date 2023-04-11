Voices Amplified: Camryn Elizabeth & Golden Living
Golden Living - Senior Lifestyle Support is a locally owned, unique home care company that supports Seniors to Age in Place. Their services aim to focus on client’s quality of life and well-being, through meaningful connections, and enrichment. Golden Living's services offerings include but are not limited to: Companionship, Lifestyle Enrichment & Non-Medical Home Support. (Meal Prep, Light Housekeeping, Laundry, etc)
Instagram: Goldenliving.ca
Facebook: Golden Living - Senior Lifestyle Support
Website: www.goldenliving.ca
Voices Amplified: Opportunity PlaceOpportunity Place was established in July 2001 to support those looking to find and maintain meaningful employment.
Voices Amplified: Shelter MoversShelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to individuals and families fleeing abuse.
Voices Amplified: LakeCity WorksSupporting people living with mental illness to build on their strengths and access work experience, education and employment.
Voices Amplified: Hope BloomsHope Blooms is a Youth driven Registered Charity and Social Enterprise with 100% proceeds going back to food security and youth scholarships.
Voices Amplified: DBDLI- African Nova Scotian History ChallengeAs an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential.
Voices Amplified : Cape and CowlJay Aaron Roy is a local small business owner, human rights advocate, community connector, and event director.
Voices Amplified: Bria Makes ThingsBria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Bria's artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences
Voices Amplified: FSAWNSFamily Service is a registered charity founded in 1995. Originally intended to address gender based family violence with individualized supports, they have realized along the way that nothing will genuinely change unless they also prevent violence at community and system levels
Voices Amplified : Mobile Food MarketMandy is a mother, wife, a proud Nova Scotian and manager of The Mobile Food Market. Through her life’s journey and diverse education, she has had the privilege and opportunity to work the front lines of shelters, group homes, with foodbanks, farmers, large corporations and food providers.