Voices Amplified: Chris Cochrane

Chris Cochrane is a Trans Black activist and public speaker. She speaks and educates about her lived experience through her intersectionality. Chris works toward creating spaces for QTBIPOC people,as well as working with 2SLGBTIQIA+ youth to ensure those spaces will be upheld for years to come. Currently she is The Support Service Educator for The Youth Project. Chris also sits as the Vice Chair of Halifax Pride where she uses that platform to ensure equity for all of the the community, while focusing on our marginalized and racialized communities. She is also known as her drag persona Elle Noir where she's as fierce on stage as she is her activism.

Folow Chris:

Instagram:Krisnoir

TikTok: THEELLENOIR

Facebook:Elle Noir

Email:Chrisbeauty2015@outlook.com