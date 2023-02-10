iHeartRadio

Voices Amplified: DBDLI- African Nova Scotian History Challenge

VRHALIBDLI2022

Lindsay Ruck is the Africentric Publishing Program Coordinator at the Delmore "Buddy" Daye Learning Institute. 

African Nova Scotian History Challenges (now in its 17th year) Thousands of students from across Nova Scotia select from one of six projects that highlight African Nova Scotian history and heritage. Mediums include artwork, short stories, sculptures, essays, newscasts, songs, dances, and more. All projects are submitted to DBDLI and the top entries are awarded at a gala in May. The deadline for entries is February 22.

Website: https://dbdli.ca/community-youth/the-2023-african-nova-scotian-history-challenges/

Social Media:

  • Jay Cape and Cowl

    Voices Amplified : Cape and Cowl

    Jay Aaron Roy is a local small business owner, human rights advocate, community connector, and event director. 
  • DSC_0522 (1)

    Voices Amplified: Bria Makes Things

    Bria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Bria's artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences
  • Family Service

    Voices Amplified: FSAWNS

    Family Service is a registered charity founded in 1995. Originally intended to address gender based family violence with individualized supports, they have realized along the way that nothing will genuinely change unless they also prevent violence at community and system levels
  • mobile-hires-1613 (1)

    Voices Amplified : Mobile Food Market

    Mandy is a mother, wife, a proud Nova Scotian and manager of The Mobile Food Market. Through her life’s journey and diverse education, she has had the privilege and opportunity to work the front lines of shelters, group homes, with foodbanks, farmers, large corporations and food providers.
  • 48216418_2025670931071224_3255783813950734336_n

    Voices Amplified: We Are Young

    We Are Young is a charitable organization that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors living in Nova Scotia.
  • 201799983_4819050154796211_185421642809822718_n

    Voices Amplified: Parker Street Food Bank

    Parker Street is a part of the Community Care Network Society, a registered charity incorporated in 1990. They work within our community to provide food, furniture and emergency assistance to those in need.
  • VRHALIBDLI2022

    Voices Amplified: Emancipation Day with Lindsay Ruck of BDLI

    To mark Emancipation Day on August 1st, DBDLI is doing an Emancipation Day Poetry Project which shows the power of poetry to tell our history, heritage, and lived experiences
  • VRHALIBDLI2022

    Voices Amplified: Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute

    As an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential.
  • 295235220_747757879764411_6951740329842581229_n

    Voices Amplified: HSHC

    The Halifax Sexual Health Centre (HSHC) is a sex positive, pro-choice, inclusive, and non-judgemental space here in Halifax
