Voices Amplified: Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute
Lindsay Ruck is the Africentric Publishing Program Coordinator at the Delmore "Buddy" Daye Learning Institute.
As an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential. We work directly with community groups, organizations, government partners, and educational institutions to identify, develop, and implement policies, programs, and publications that empower and support African Nova Scotians.
Website: www.dbdli.ca
Social Media:
Voices Amplified: Emancipation Day with Lindsay Ruck of BDLITo mark Emancipation Day on August 1st, DBDLI is doing an Emancipation Day Poetry Project which shows the power of poetry to tell our history, heritage, and lived experiences
Voices Amplified: HSHCThe Halifax Sexual Health Centre (HSHC) is a sex positive, pro-choice, inclusive, and non-judgemental space here in Halifax
Voices Amplified: Proud PairsProud Pairs is a mentorship program here in Halifax for 2SLGBTQ+ youth
Voice Amplified: Pride Beauty LoungePride Beauty Lounge provides a safer space focused on serving the queer community, BIPOC folk, persons with disabilities and disabled people receiving identity-affirming beauty services.
Hockey NS Indigenous Girls Hockey Programthe Hockey Nova Scotia Indigenous Girls Hockey Program launched in 2020, providing ice time and gear to Indigenous girls to learn hockey with their peers
Voices Amplified: Onyeka EzurikeOnyeka Ezurike is an eleven-year-old Nigerian girl and poet who is inspired by writing poems about her life and the world around her.
Voice Amplified: Kathleen McIver- École Rockingham School Equity TeamÉcole Rockingham School Equity Team
Voices Amplified: Patricia Whyte- Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland NS.The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia (EFMNS) is a non-profit, charitable organizations that engage with vulnerable women and girls to foster reintegration, rehabilitation, personal empowerment and to address the root causes of criminalization.
Voices Amplified:Sober CitySober City is a website, a community and an idea centered around connecting people in sobriety and enjoying life without alcohol