Voices Amplified: Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute

Lindsay Ruck is the Africentric Publishing Program Coordinator at the Delmore "Buddy" Daye Learning Institute. 

As an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential. We work directly with community groups, organizations, government partners, and educational institutions to identify, develop, and implement policies, programs, and publications that empower and support African Nova Scotians. 

Website: www.dbdli.ca

