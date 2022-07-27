Voices Amplified: Emancipation Day with Lindsay Ruck of BDLI

Lindsay Ruck is the Africentric Publishing Program Coordinator at the Delmore "Buddy" Daye Learning Institute.

To mark Emancipation Day on August 1st, DBDLI is doing an Emancipation Day Poetry Project which shows the power of poetry to tell our history, heritage, and lived experiences. Each day of this week they will feature a Black spoken word artist and one of their poems via our social media channels.

Website: www.dbdli.ca

Social Media:

More About DBDLI:

As an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential. We work directly with community groups, organizations, government partners, and educational institutions to identify, develop, and implement policies, programs, and publications that empower and support African Nova Scotians.

