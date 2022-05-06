iHeartRadio

Voices Amplified: Family SOS

Family SOS is an inclusive family support agency dedicated to building strong and healthy families across the HRM. They take a preventative approach to assisting families by developing parenting confidence and providing the guidance and tools required to successfully navigate life circumstances. At Family SOS, they offer positive parenting programming, after-school and summer programming for children and youth, food relief, and seasonal support. As a grassroots organization, they use a integrated and extended approach to support is the most effective way in achieving long term outcomes and success. They are currently hosting the third annual Golf Adventure Raffle to help drive impactful programming in local communities. If you'd like to purchase tickets or more information click on the link below.

Golf Adventure Raffle Link:

Family SOS Annual Golf Adventure Raffle | Rafflebox

 

Social Media:

Instagram: @familysoshfx

Twitter: @familysos

Facebook: @familysos 

 

 