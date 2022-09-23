iHeartRadio

Voices Amplified: FSAWNS

Family Service is a registered charity founded in 1995. Originally intended to address gender based family violence with individualized supports, they have realized along the way that nothing will genuinely change unless they also prevent violence at community and system levels: for example, by providing safe affordable housing, food security, and a living income for youth, adults and families. 

They have learned from the people they serve that responses to violence in our society need to be: 

  1. linked with lived experience on our part, 
  2. intersectional and structural to address system gaps and contradictions across government departments—like failure to address housing, food security, and poverty 
  3. and wholistic—attending to the social, economic and ecological realities shaping lived experience. 

The social determinants of health are at the same time the social determinants of violence in our society. And nonprofit housing is a fundamental social determinant of health.

 

Follow Family Service

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook 
Website 
Email

 

 

 

  • DSC_0522 (1)

    Voices Amplified: Bria Makes Things

    Bria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Bria's artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences
  • mobile-hires-1613 (1)

    Voices Amplified : Mobile Food Market

    Mandy is a mother, wife, a proud Nova Scotian and manager of The Mobile Food Market. Through her life’s journey and diverse education, she has had the privilege and opportunity to work the front lines of shelters, group homes, with foodbanks, farmers, large corporations and food providers.
  • 48216418_2025670931071224_3255783813950734336_n

    Voices Amplified: We Are Young

    We Are Young is a charitable organization that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors living in Nova Scotia.
  • 201799983_4819050154796211_185421642809822718_n

    Voices Amplified: Parker Street Food Bank

    Parker Street is a part of the Community Care Network Society, a registered charity incorporated in 1990. They work within our community to provide food, furniture and emergency assistance to those in need.
  • VRHALIBDLI2022

    Voices Amplified: Emancipation Day with Lindsay Ruck of BDLI

    To mark Emancipation Day on August 1st, DBDLI is doing an Emancipation Day Poetry Project which shows the power of poetry to tell our history, heritage, and lived experiences
  • VRHALIBDLI2022

    Voices Amplified: Delmore Buddy Daye Learning Institute

    As an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential.
  • 295235220_747757879764411_6951740329842581229_n

    Voices Amplified: HSHC

    The Halifax Sexual Health Centre (HSHC) is a sex positive, pro-choice, inclusive, and non-judgemental space here in Halifax
  • Proud Pairs Logo JPG

    Voices Amplified: Proud Pairs

    Proud Pairs is a mentorship program here in Halifax for 2SLGBTQ+ youth
  • IMG_0174

    Voice Amplified: Pride Beauty Lounge

    Pride Beauty Lounge provides a safer space focused on serving the queer community, BIPOC folk, persons with disabilities and disabled people receiving identity-affirming beauty services.
