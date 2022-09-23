Voices Amplified: FSAWNS

Family Service is a registered charity founded in 1995. Originally intended to address gender based family violence with individualized supports, they have realized along the way that nothing will genuinely change unless they also prevent violence at community and system levels: for example, by providing safe affordable housing, food security, and a living income for youth, adults and families.

They have learned from the people they serve that responses to violence in our society need to be:

linked with lived experience on our part, intersectional and structural to address system gaps and contradictions across government departments—like failure to address housing, food security, and poverty and wholistic—attending to the social, economic and ecological realities shaping lived experience.

The social determinants of health are at the same time the social determinants of violence in our society. And nonprofit housing is a fundamental social determinant of health.

