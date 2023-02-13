Voices Amplified: Hope Blooms
Hope Blooms is a registered charity situated in a low socio-economic community in the North End of Halifax known as the Uniacke Square, this community has experienced generations of racialized poverty, and it has been a food desert for generations. Collaboratively, we create innovative youth-driven impact in food security, social inclusion, experiential education, and environmental stewardship within the high-needs community the youth live in.
Voices Amplified: DBDLI- African Nova Scotian History ChallengeAs an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential.
Voices Amplified : Cape and CowlJay Aaron Roy is a local small business owner, human rights advocate, community connector, and event director.
Voices Amplified: Bria Makes ThingsBria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Bria's artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences
Voices Amplified: FSAWNSFamily Service is a registered charity founded in 1995. Originally intended to address gender based family violence with individualized supports, they have realized along the way that nothing will genuinely change unless they also prevent violence at community and system levels
Voices Amplified : Mobile Food MarketMandy is a mother, wife, a proud Nova Scotian and manager of The Mobile Food Market. Through her life’s journey and diverse education, she has had the privilege and opportunity to work the front lines of shelters, group homes, with foodbanks, farmers, large corporations and food providers.
Voices Amplified: We Are YoungWe Are Young is a charitable organization that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors living in Nova Scotia.
Voices Amplified: Parker Street Food BankParker Street is a part of the Community Care Network Society, a registered charity incorporated in 1990. They work within our community to provide food, furniture and emergency assistance to those in need.
Voices Amplified: Emancipation Day with Lindsay Ruck of BDLITo mark Emancipation Day on August 1st, DBDLI is doing an Emancipation Day Poetry Project which shows the power of poetry to tell our history, heritage, and lived experiences
