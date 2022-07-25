Voices Amplified: HSHC
The Halifax Sexual Health Centre (HSHC) has been serving Halifax since 1970. Thier health services and resources are sex positive, pro-choice, inclusive, and non-judgemental.
HSHC is a member-centre of Sexual Health Nova Scotia.
Abbey Ferguson (she/her) is both the Executive Director and the Health Promotion Coordinator at the Halifax Sexual Health Centre. She has been with HSHC since 2016. She is a Mount Saint Vincent University Women’s Studies Honours alum, where she wrote her thesis on the theory of erotic capital. She is also a certified Abortion Doula. When teaching sex-ed to youth, her favourite question to answer is how to feel the cervix!
Voices Amplified: Proud PairsProud Pairs is a mentorship program here in Halifax for 2SLGBTQ+ youth
Voice Amplified: Pride Beauty LoungePride Beauty Lounge provides a safer space focused on serving the queer community, BIPOC folk, persons with disabilities and disabled people receiving identity-affirming beauty services.
Hockey NS Indigenous Girls Hockey Programthe Hockey Nova Scotia Indigenous Girls Hockey Program launched in 2020, providing ice time and gear to Indigenous girls to learn hockey with their peers
Voices Amplified: Onyeka EzurikeOnyeka Ezurike is an eleven-year-old Nigerian girl and poet who is inspired by writing poems about her life and the world around her.
Voice Amplified: Kathleen McIver- École Rockingham School Equity TeamÉcole Rockingham School Equity Team
Voices Amplified: Patricia Whyte- Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland NS.The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia (EFMNS) is a non-profit, charitable organizations that engage with vulnerable women and girls to foster reintegration, rehabilitation, personal empowerment and to address the root causes of criminalization.
Voices Amplified:Sober CitySober City is a website, a community and an idea centered around connecting people in sobriety and enjoying life without alcohol
Voices Amplified: Family SOSFamily SOS is an inclusive family support agency dedicated to building strong and healthy families across the HRM
Voices Amplified: Scotian ShoresScotian Shores started the journey of making the Shorelines of Nova Scotia a little cleaner while creating awareness of the ocean's plastic crisis.