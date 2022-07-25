iHeartRadio

Voices Amplified: HSHC

The Halifax Sexual Health Centre (HSHC) has been serving Halifax since 1970. Thier health services and resources are sex positive, pro-choice, inclusive, and non-judgemental.

HSHC is a member-centre of Sexual Health Nova Scotia.


Abbey Ferguson (she/her) is both the Executive Director and the Health Promotion Coordinator at the Halifax Sexual Health Centre. She has been with HSHC since 2016. She is a Mount Saint Vincent University Women’s Studies Honours alum, where she wrote her thesis on the theory of erotic capital. She is also a certified Abortion Doula. When teaching sex-ed to youth, her favourite question to answer is how to feel the cervix!

