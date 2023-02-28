Voices Amplified: LakeCity Works

For over forty years, LakeCity Works has been facilitating positive, transformative change in both our community and in the lives of our clients. As an early adopter of social enterprise, LakeCity Works recognized it as an effective and socially conscious tool to support people living with mental illness to follow their employment dreams, and develop skills, in a safe and judgment-free environment. LakeCity Works meets our clients where they are, putting the focus on the person and what they can do, not their condition or barriers.

Website: www.lakecityworks.ca

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn: @lakecityworks