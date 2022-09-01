Voices Amplified : Mobile Food Market

Mandy is a mother, wife, proud Nova Scotian and manager of The Mobile Food Market.. Her desire to serve the Nova Scotian community came at an early age when she started volunteering with the homelessness and housing sector. Through her life’s journey and diverse education, she has had the privilege and opportunity to work the front lines of shelters, group homes, with foodbanks, farmers, large corporations and food providers. Her experiences have influenced her lens of practice and shaped the core of who she is. She blends her love of food and desire to serve people, while being a guiding force behind creating relationships that create opportunity for dignified experience, allowing for individual autonomy and equity. Mandy’s passion for service to her community is powered by her belief and hope that all people are afforded the quality of life they deserve, fostering the most basic of needs of the provinces most vulnerable to building a strong foundation for vibrant sustainable communities.

.

The Mobile Food Market believes everyone deserves access to fresh fruits and vegetables. People experience different degrees of difficulties with accessing healthy food. They know individuals with mobility issues, seniors living alone, low income families, and single parents are at higher risk of not getting the food they need every day.

To them, access means that people have enough money to buy food, people have transportation options to get to a food source, and that people can buy familiar fruits and vegetables they enjoy and know how to cook with. They strive to be part of creating healthy, more just and sustainable food systems in Nova Scotia. They have worked to develop partnerships with growers, non profits, businesses, governments and communities.

The Mobile Food Market's primary focus is to make it easier for people to buy healthy fruits and vegetables, they also know the importance of community action. They work alongside community groups, organizations and leaders to address food issues in their community.

For More Details On The Moblie Food Market

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter