Voices Amplified: Onyeka Ezurike
Onyeka Ezurike is an eleven-year-old Nigerian girl and poet who is inspired by writing poems about her life and the world around her.
Why Us?
Written by: Onyeka Ezurike
We were
Unneeded
Mistreated
But we were also
Undefeated
Almost
Deleted
Black people wouldn’t
Fight back
Sold like they were
On racks
At a store
Beaten down
To their cores
All we want to do is
Live
Normal
Lives
But white people
Made them
Want
To run and hide
Then there was a
MOVEMENT
Different races
And
Different faces
UNITED
Into one group
One gathering
One community
All rise in
Unity
Boycotts and
Protests
Never able
To rest
Because when you have
To fight
For your rights
You have to
FIGHT the FIGHT
WALK the WALK
TALK the TALK
Walk til’ your
Skin bakes
Scream til’ your
Throat aches
Do whatever
It takes
To
Be
FREE.
Visit https://rkh.hrce.ca/