Voices Amplified: Onyeka Ezurike

Onyeka Ezurike is an eleven-year-old Nigerian girl and poet who is inspired by writing poems about her life and the world around her.

Why Us?

Written by: Onyeka Ezurike

We were

Unneeded

Mistreated

But we were also

Undefeated

Almost

Deleted

Black people wouldn’t

Fight back

Sold like they were

On racks

At a store

Beaten down

To their cores

All we want to do is

Live

Normal

Lives

But white people

Made them

Want

To run and hide

Then there was a

MOVEMENT

Different races

And

Different faces

UNITED

Into one group

One gathering

One community

All rise in

Unity

Boycotts and

Protests

Never able

To rest

Because when you have

To fight

For your rights

You have to

FIGHT the FIGHT

WALK the WALK

TALK the TALK

Walk til’ your

Skin bakes

Scream til’ your

Throat aches

Do whatever

It takes

To

Be

FREE.

For more information on Onyeka's Work, please contact: KMcIver@hrce.ca or Visit https://rkh.hrce.ca/