Voices Amplified: Opportunity Place

Opportunity Place was established in July 2001 to support those looking to find and maintain meaningful employment.

We take pride in providing quality services, delivered by knowledgeable staff in a friendly and supportive environment. 

Through our programs and services, we are helping people achieve their career and educational goals.

 

FB: Opportunity Place – Nova Scotia Works

Twitter: @OPRCNS

Instagram: nsw_opportunityplace

www.opportunityplace.ca

    Voices Amplified: Shelter Movers

    Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to individuals and families fleeing abuse.
    Voices Amplified: LakeCity Works

    Supporting people living with mental illness to build on their strengths and access work experience, education and employment.
    Voices Amplified: Hope Blooms

    Hope Blooms is a Youth driven Registered Charity and Social Enterprise with 100% proceeds going back to food security and youth scholarships.
    Voices Amplified: DBDLI- African Nova Scotian History Challenge

    As an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential.
    Voices Amplified : Cape and Cowl

    Jay Aaron Roy is a local small business owner, human rights advocate, community connector, and event director. 
    Voices Amplified: Bria Makes Things

    Bria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Bria's artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences
    Voices Amplified: FSAWNS

    Family Service is a registered charity founded in 1995. Originally intended to address gender based family violence with individualized supports, they have realized along the way that nothing will genuinely change unless they also prevent violence at community and system levels
    Voices Amplified : Mobile Food Market

    Mandy is a mother, wife, a proud Nova Scotian and manager of The Mobile Food Market. Through her life’s journey and diverse education, she has had the privilege and opportunity to work the front lines of shelters, group homes, with foodbanks, farmers, large corporations and food providers.
    Voices Amplified: We Are Young

    We Are Young is a charitable organization that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors living in Nova Scotia.
