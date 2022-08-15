Voices Amplified: Parker Street Food Bank

Parker Street is a part of the Community Care Network Society, a registered charity incorporated in 1990. They work within our community to provide food, furniture and emergency assistance to those in need.

The Parker Street Back-to-School Program is an annual event that aims to collect backpacks and school supplies to distribute to school and university aged youth in low- and fixed-income families with the help of sponsors, such as local businesses, local radio stations and the wider Halifax community. Parker Street’s Back-to-School Program has grown exponentially over the years, reaching more than 1,000 backpacks distributed to students in the Halifax Regional Municipality each year. Their annual goal with this program is to benefit as many students in need of essential school supplies, like backpacks, notebooks, pen, and pencils, as possible.

You can donate by:

1. Calling (902) 377-4772

2. Purchasing and dropping off school supplies at 2415 Maynard Street

3. Purchasing and dropping off school supplies at one of our Parker Street Thirft Store locations

