Voices Amplified: Patricia Whyte- Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland NS.

Patricia Whyte is an Indigenous Peer Support Worker & Residence Manager at Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia.

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia (EFMNS) is a non-profit, charitable organizations that engage with vulnerable women and girls to foster reintegration, rehabilitation, personal empowerment and to address the root causes of criminalization.

Elizabeth Fry Society Mainland Nova Scotia has Partnered with Tawaak Housing to create, affordable housing with a six plex in the north end. The accommodations offer a safe space for Indigenous women with programming on site that offers access to Culture, Teachings, Medicines & Spiritual Suppport.

To Donate or Learn More:

Contact: whytepatricia32@gmail.com

Or Visit:

https://efrymns.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/efrysocietyhalifax

https://www.instagram.com/efrymainland/