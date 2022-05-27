iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

Voices Amplified: Patricia Whyte- Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland NS.

VRVAEFY

Patricia Whyte is an Indigenous Peer Support Worker & Residence Manager at Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia.  

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia (EFMNS) is a non-profit, charitable organizations that engage with vulnerable women and girls to foster reintegration, rehabilitation, personal empowerment and to address the root causes of criminalization.

Elizabeth Fry Society Mainland Nova Scotia has Partnered with Tawaak Housing to create, affordable housing with a six plex in the north end. The accommodations offer a safe space for Indigenous women with programming on site that offers access to Culture, Teachings, Medicines & Spiritual Suppport.

To Donate or Learn More:

Contact: whytepatricia32@gmail.com 

Or Visit:

https://efrymns.ca/

https://www.facebook.com/efrysocietyhalifax

https://www.instagram.com/efrymainland/

 