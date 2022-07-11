Voices Amplified: Proud Pairs

Lauren Sobot (she/her) is the Founder and Program Coordinator of Proud Pairs - a mentorship program for 2SLGBTQ+ youth. She received a Bachelor of Science from St. Francis Xavier University in 2021. Originally from Ontario with lifelong ties to Nova Scotia, Lauren is happy to now call Kjipuktuk/Halifax home. After being positively impacted by her own 2SLGBTQ+ mentors, Lauren is passionate about bringing the transformative experience of mentorship to other young 2SLGBTQ+ people.

