Voices Amplified: Proud Pairs
Lauren Sobot (she/her) is the Founder and Program Coordinator of Proud Pairs - a mentorship program for 2SLGBTQ+ youth. She received a Bachelor of Science from St. Francis Xavier University in 2021. Originally from Ontario with lifelong ties to Nova Scotia, Lauren is happy to now call Kjipuktuk/Halifax home. After being positively impacted by her own 2SLGBTQ+ mentors, Lauren is passionate about bringing the transformative experience of mentorship to other young 2SLGBTQ+ people.
For More Details on Proud Pairs:
Voice Amplified: Pride Beauty LoungePride Beauty Lounge provides a safer space focused on serving the queer community, BIPOC folk, persons with disabilities and disabled people receiving identity-affirming beauty services.
Hockey NS Indigenous Girls Hockey Programthe Hockey Nova Scotia Indigenous Girls Hockey Program launched in 2020, providing ice time and gear to Indigenous girls to learn hockey with their peers
Voices Amplified: Onyeka EzurikeOnyeka Ezurike is an eleven-year-old Nigerian girl and poet who is inspired by writing poems about her life and the world around her.
Voice Amplified: Kathleen McIver- École Rockingham School Equity TeamÉcole Rockingham School Equity Team
Voices Amplified: Patricia Whyte- Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland NS.The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia (EFMNS) is a non-profit, charitable organizations that engage with vulnerable women and girls to foster reintegration, rehabilitation, personal empowerment and to address the root causes of criminalization.
Voices Amplified:Sober CitySober City is a website, a community and an idea centered around connecting people in sobriety and enjoying life without alcohol
Voices Amplified: Family SOSFamily SOS is an inclusive family support agency dedicated to building strong and healthy families across the HRM
Voices Amplified: Scotian ShoresScotian Shores started the journey of making the Shorelines of Nova Scotia a little cleaner while creating awareness of the ocean's plastic crisis.
Voices Amplified: Chris CochraneChris Cochrane is a Trans Black activist and public speaker located in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She works toward creating spaces for QTBIPOC people, as well as working with 2SLGBTIQIA+ youth to ensure those spaces will be upheld for years to come.