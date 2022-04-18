iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

Voices Amplified: Scotian Shores

In the Summer of 2020 Scotian Shores started the journey of making the Shorelines of Nova Scotia a little cleaner while creating awareness of the ocean's plastic crisis. Over the last two years they have grown from one family into a community of cleaners helping to inspire others to join! Every day the team of #OceanWarriors is growing and the large scale clean ups they have organized have helped remove over 100,000 pounds of debris from the shorelines just in 2021! 2022 is looking bright and hope to see lots of adventures in their future! (25,000lbs and counting!) The data Scotian Shores collects is sent to many places in hopes to create change and awareness. 

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Website

 