Voices Amplified: Scotian Shores

In the Summer of 2020 Scotian Shores started the journey of making the Shorelines of Nova Scotia a little cleaner while creating awareness of the ocean's plastic crisis. Over the last two years they have grown from one family into a community of cleaners helping to inspire others to join! Every day the team of #OceanWarriors is growing and the large scale clean ups they have organized have helped remove over 100,000 pounds of debris from the shorelines just in 2021! 2022 is looking bright and hope to see lots of adventures in their future! (25,000lbs and counting!) The data Scotian Shores collects is sent to many places in hopes to create change and awareness.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Website