Voices Amplified: Shelter Movers

Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to individuals and families fleeing abuse. They collaborate with local businesses and community agencies to support people, primarily women and children, as they transition to a life free of violence.

They began in the summer of 2019 in Nova Scotia and two weeks ago did their 600th move. Shelter Movers currently serves 60% of the population of Nova Scotia. 

    Voices Amplified: LakeCity Works

    Supporting people living with mental illness to build on their strengths and access work experience, education and employment.
    Voices Amplified: Hope Blooms

    Hope Blooms is a Youth driven Registered Charity and Social Enterprise with 100% proceeds going back to food security and youth scholarships.
    Voices Amplified: DBDLI- African Nova Scotian History Challenge

    As an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential.
    Voices Amplified : Cape and Cowl

    Jay Aaron Roy is a local small business owner, human rights advocate, community connector, and event director. 
    Voices Amplified: Bria Makes Things

    Bria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Bria's artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences
    Voices Amplified: FSAWNS

    Family Service is a registered charity founded in 1995. Originally intended to address gender based family violence with individualized supports, they have realized along the way that nothing will genuinely change unless they also prevent violence at community and system levels
    Voices Amplified : Mobile Food Market

    Mandy is a mother, wife, a proud Nova Scotian and manager of The Mobile Food Market. Through her life’s journey and diverse education, she has had the privilege and opportunity to work the front lines of shelters, group homes, with foodbanks, farmers, large corporations and food providers.
    Voices Amplified: We Are Young

    We Are Young is a charitable organization that grants unfulfilled wishes to seniors living in Nova Scotia.
    Voices Amplified: Parker Street Food Bank

    Parker Street is a part of the Community Care Network Society, a registered charity incorporated in 1990. They work within our community to provide food, furniture and emergency assistance to those in need.
