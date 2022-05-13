Voices Amplified:Sober City

Sober City is a website, a community and an idea centered around connecting people in sobriety and enjoying life without alcohol. Started by Lee-anne who got sober March 2, 2014, remembering the guilt, shame, fear, anxiety, and deep sadness that came along with getting sober and tackling recovery she built herself great support system. Lee-anne realized that support systems was lacking in one important element- a sense of community. She wanted to help as many people as she could, so that they would know that things do not have to be that way! There are sober people here in the HRM and there are fun things you can do that does not involve getting drunk. Life doesn’t pause or stop when you decide to quit drinking for a month, 6 months, or forever. Life actually gets better- you just have to change your perspective

