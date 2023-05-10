Voices Amplified: THANS
The Transition House Association of Nova Scotia (THANS) is an umbrella association of Violence-Against-Women organizations across the province. Their organizations offer a range of services and support to women and their families experiencing violence including:
• Access to free 24/7 communal shelter and basic necessities
• Crisis lines
• Advocacy and court accompaniment
• Counseling and outreach services
Instagram: @thans.ns
Twitter: @THANS_NS
Facebook: facebook.com/transitionhouseassociationns
Website: www.thans.ca
-
Voices Amplified: Ward 5Ward 5 Neighborhood Centre is a charitable, non-profit organization located on Russell Street in Halifax operating out of Saint Mark’s Church community hall for the past 49 years. Ward 5 takes pride in enriching and enhancing the lives of all by sharing in a nurturing and welcoming environment.
-
Voices Amplified: Camryn Elizabeth & Golden LivingGolden Living - Senior Lifestyle Support is a locally owned, unique home care company that supports Seniors to Age in Place.
-
Voices Amplified: Opportunity PlaceOpportunity Place was established in July 2001 to support those looking to find and maintain meaningful employment.
-
Voices Amplified: Shelter MoversShelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to individuals and families fleeing abuse.
-
Voices Amplified: LakeCity WorksSupporting people living with mental illness to build on their strengths and access work experience, education and employment.
-
Voices Amplified: Hope BloomsHope Blooms is a Youth driven Registered Charity and Social Enterprise with 100% proceeds going back to food security and youth scholarships.
-
Voices Amplified: DBDLI- African Nova Scotian History ChallengeAs an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential.
-
Voices Amplified : Cape and CowlJay Aaron Roy is a local small business owner, human rights advocate, community connector, and event director.
-
Voices Amplified: Bria Makes ThingsBria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Bria's artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences