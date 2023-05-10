Voices Amplified: THANS

The Transition House Association of Nova Scotia (THANS) is an umbrella association of Violence-Against-Women organizations across the province. Their organizations offer a range of services and support to women and their families experiencing violence including:

• Access to free 24/7 communal shelter and basic necessities

• Crisis lines

• Advocacy and court accompaniment

• Counseling and outreach services

Instagram: @thans.ns

Twitter: @THANS_NS

Facebook: facebook.com/transitionhouseassociationns

Website: www.thans.ca