Voices Amplified: THANS

THANS Full Name Vertical Logo- RBG

The Transition House Association of Nova Scotia (THANS) is an umbrella association of Violence-Against-Women organizations across the province. Their organizations offer a range of services and support to women and their families experiencing violence including: 

•    Access to free 24/7 communal shelter and basic necessities
•    Crisis lines
•    Advocacy and court accompaniment
•    Counseling and outreach services

Instagram: @thans.ns
Twitter: @THANS_NS
Facebook: facebook.com/transitionhouseassociationns
Website: www.thans.ca

    Voices Amplified: Ward 5

    Ward 5 Neighborhood Centre is a charitable, non-profit organization located on Russell Street in Halifax operating out of Saint Mark’s Church community hall for the past 49 years. Ward 5 takes pride in enriching and enhancing the lives of all by sharing in a nurturing and welcoming environment.
    Voices Amplified: Camryn Elizabeth & Golden Living

    Golden Living - Senior Lifestyle Support is a locally owned, unique home care company that supports Seniors to Age in Place.
    Voices Amplified: Opportunity Place

    Opportunity Place was established in July 2001 to support those looking to find and maintain meaningful employment.
    Voices Amplified: Shelter Movers

    Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to individuals and families fleeing abuse.
    Voices Amplified: LakeCity Works

    Supporting people living with mental illness to build on their strengths and access work experience, education and employment.
    Voices Amplified: Hope Blooms

    Hope Blooms is a Youth driven Registered Charity and Social Enterprise with 100% proceeds going back to food security and youth scholarships.
    Voices Amplified: DBDLI- African Nova Scotian History Challenge

    As an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential.
    Voices Amplified : Cape and Cowl

    Jay Aaron Roy is a local small business owner, human rights advocate, community connector, and event director. 
    Voices Amplified: Bria Makes Things

    Bria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Bria's artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences
