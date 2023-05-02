iHeartRadio

Voices Amplified: Ward 5

Ward 5 Neighborhood Centre is a charitable, non-profit organization located on Russell Street in Halifax operating out of Saint Mark’s Church community hall for the past 49 years. Ward 5 takes pride in enriching and enhancing the lives of all by sharing in a nurturing and welcoming environment.

Ward 5 provides a wide range of programs for children and families, such
as: Before and After School children’s care, March Break Camp, and Summer Camps.  The Centre also provides meals and programming for seniors.  The senior’s meal program has transitioned to a meal delivery service due to COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions.  Ward 5 delivers over 30 meals for seniors on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and over 30 hot lunches for our school-aged kids. They also provide additional programs and events for seniors, such as community bingos, an income tax clinic, and a healthy aging programming series.

Ward 5 also supports the community through various events, such as community dinners, a summer block party, community dances, and a Christmas party for families, to name a few! Visit www.ward5.org to learn more.

 

    Voices Amplified: Camryn Elizabeth & Golden Living

    Golden Living - Senior Lifestyle Support is a locally owned, unique home care company that supports Seniors to Age in Place.
    Voices Amplified: Opportunity Place

    Opportunity Place was established in July 2001 to support those looking to find and maintain meaningful employment.
    Voices Amplified: Shelter Movers

    Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to individuals and families fleeing abuse.
    Voices Amplified: LakeCity Works

    Supporting people living with mental illness to build on their strengths and access work experience, education and employment.
    Voices Amplified: Hope Blooms

    Hope Blooms is a Youth driven Registered Charity and Social Enterprise with 100% proceeds going back to food security and youth scholarships.
    Voices Amplified: DBDLI- African Nova Scotian History Challenge

    As an Africentric Institute, the DBDLI creates educational change and genuine opportunities for learners and communities of African ancestry to reach their full potential.
    Voices Amplified : Cape and Cowl

    Jay Aaron Roy is a local small business owner, human rights advocate, community connector, and event director. 
    Voices Amplified: Bria Makes Things

    Bria Miller (they/she) is a Queer, African Nova Scotian small business owner of Bria Makes Things. Bria's artwork and products encourage connection, Black liberation, honesty, resonance, and promote social awareness across differences
    Voices Amplified: FSAWNS

    Family Service is a registered charity founded in 1995. Originally intended to address gender based family violence with individualized supports, they have realized along the way that nothing will genuinely change unless they also prevent violence at community and system levels
