Voices Amplified: Ward 5

Ward 5 Neighborhood Centre is a charitable, non-profit organization located on Russell Street in Halifax operating out of Saint Mark’s Church community hall for the past 49 years. Ward 5 takes pride in enriching and enhancing the lives of all by sharing in a nurturing and welcoming environment.



Ward 5 provides a wide range of programs for children and families, such

as: Before and After School children’s care, March Break Camp, and Summer Camps. The Centre also provides meals and programming for seniors. The senior’s meal program has transitioned to a meal delivery service due to COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions. Ward 5 delivers over 30 meals for seniors on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and over 30 hot lunches for our school-aged kids. They also provide additional programs and events for seniors, such as community bingos, an income tax clinic, and a healthy aging programming series.



Ward 5 also supports the community through various events, such as community dinners, a summer block party, community dances, and a Christmas party for families, to name a few! Visit www.ward5.org to learn more.