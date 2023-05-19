TRadio: We're sending Turk to Winnipeg!
For one whole week, 101.3 Virgin Radio becomes 101.3 Virgin TRadio! We’re sending to Turk our sister station Virgin Radio Winnipeg, and in exchange they are trading us Ace Burpee from their morning show.
Ace Burpee is going to spend his week experiencing everything Halifax has to offer, and we want to make sure he has an awesome time, and we could use your help!
Send us an email at tradiohalifax@bellmedia.ca and let us know those must see’s and must do’s for someone visiting Halifax for the first time.
PRESENTING SPONSORS
-
Ian JanesHit the link
-
Bryony JadeHit the link.
-
AMPMhit the link
-
Anashiehit the link
-
Voices Amplified: THANSThe Transition House Association of Nova Scotia (THANS) is an umbrella association of Violence-Against-Women organizations across the province.
-
Advocates of Truth ft. YFillahit the link
-
Voices Amplified: Ward 5Ward 5 Neighborhood Centre is a charitable, non-profit organization located on Russell Street in Halifax operating out of Saint Mark’s Church community hall for the past 49 years. Ward 5 takes pride in enriching and enhancing the lives of all by sharing in a nurturing and welcoming environment.
-
Kerrhit the link
-
Voices Amplified: Camryn Elizabeth & Golden LivingGolden Living - Senior Lifestyle Support is a locally owned, unique home care company that supports Seniors to Age in Place.