iHeartRadio

Virgin Radio VIP

Sign up to receive the Virgin Radio VIP Newsletter here.

Logo

Virgin Radio Halifax VIP Newsletter

*
*
*
Yes – I want to receive the selected Virgin Radio newsletters. I understand my first name, last name and e-mail address will be provided to Virgin Radio and they agree not to share this information. I understand I can withdraw my consent at any time by contacting 1013virginradio.ca
2900 Agricola Street, Halifax, NS, B3K 6A7  -   902-453-2524  -   Brad.Muir@bellmedia.ca  -   jamie.kennedy@bellmedia.ca
Choose your station
Instagram
101101
Sms*

TRadio: We're sending Turk to Winnipeg!

Tradio_Banner-ace-turk

For one whole week, 101.3 Virgin Radio becomes 101.3 Virgin TRadio!  We’re sending to Turk our sister station Virgin Radio Winnipeg, and in exchange they are trading us Ace Burpee from their morning show.

Ace Burpee is going to spend his week experiencing everything Halifax has to offer, and we want to make sure he has an awesome time, and we could use your help! 

Send us an email at tradiohalifax@bellmedia.ca and let us know those must see’s and must do’s for someone visiting Halifax for the first time.

 

PRESENTING SPONSORS

 
12