TRadio: We're sending Turk to Winnipeg!

For one whole week, 101.3 Virgin Radio becomes 101.3 Virgin TRadio! We’re sending to Turk our sister station Virgin Radio Winnipeg, and in exchange they are trading us Ace Burpee from their morning show.

Ace Burpee is going to spend his week experiencing everything Halifax has to offer, and we want to make sure he has an awesome time, and we could use your help!

Send us an email at tradiohalifax@bellmedia.ca and let us know those must see’s and must do’s for someone visiting Halifax for the first time.