It's Virgin Radio's Back to School Food Drive!

Saturday, September 10 | 10:00am - 4:00pm | The Village Shops at Dartmouth Crossing (across from Booster Juice)

Bring non-perishable school snacks to donate and help us fill up our Southland Transportation School Bus in support of Feed Nova Scotia!

With classes back in session again, there is a greater need for back to school snacks for students and families throughout the HRM. Help us fill a school bus to make a difference this year!

Food is not the solution to food insecurity.

But people need support today. Knowing this, we collect and distribute more than three million kilograms of food annually to 140 member food banks, meal programs, and shelters across the province. This equates to over $1 million worth of food each month.

Right now, parents and guardians with school-aged children are wondering how to move mountains to send their kids to school with a packed lunch and the nourishment they need to thrive. A gift from you will make things easier by providing food for families who reach out for support. And, more than that, it will help raise awareness of the need for long-term change that sees no one relying on charity to thrive.

