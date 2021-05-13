Coaches and volunteers – you are the MVPs!

Tell us about the MVP in your child’s life to reward them with a $100 e-gift card from Subway!

In these difficult times, coaches and volunteers keep our kids doing what they love, encourage them to believe in themselves and to reach the potential they didn’t know they had. Virgin Radio and Subway want to say thank you.

Each Morning this week, the Virgin Morning show will ask listeners to text us at 101-101 and tell us about the MVP in their child’s life (and make sure to include your info too!) to be entered to win a $100 e-gift card to Subway!

Mini Rules outlining the Contest

No purchase necessary. Some restrictions apply. Contest starts at 5:30 am AT on May 17, 2021 and closes on May 21, 2021 at 10:00 am AT. Open to legal residents of Nova Scotia who are sixteen (16) years of age or older. Must correctly answer, unaided, a mathematical skill testing question to be declared a Prize winner. The approximate retail value of each of the five Prizes is $100 CAD. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and entry available at 1013virginradio.ca.

Complete rules and regulations